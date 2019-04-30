Milton Brooks McGee passed peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in The Woodlands, Texas, surrounded by his family. He was a lifelong Texan, born in Waco on April 30, 1931, to Bess Lee Brooks and Milton Worley McGee. He graduated in 1949 from Lamar High School in Houston, and in 1953 from Baylor University, where he met Betty Lois Harper. Milton and Lois were married in May of 1954. Milton served as an officer in the United States Air Force. After leaving the Air Force, Milton became a CPA and settled in Houston, where he practiced with his father. In 1959, Milton opened the first CPA firm in Conroe, which became his home and the place where he raised his four sons. He practiced accounting for 40 years before his retirement, establishing a firm which has thrived now for over 60 years. He also served in several leadership capacities as a member of the American Institute of CPAs and was a two-term member of the Baptist General Convention of Texas Human Welfare Coordinating Board.

In 1988, Milton lost his beloved Lois to a long battle with cancer. Sadness turned to joy when he married Brenda Campbell in 1989. Brenda was his loving spouse, companion, and travel partner for almost 30 years; indeed, they traveled the country and the world together with both family and dear friends. In addition to travel, Milton loved fishing and watching sports, especially those involving his Baylor Bears. Milton and Brenda were also very involved with their Windsor Hills community and The Woodlands United Methodist Church. Family and friends will never forget his easy smile, quick wit, integrity and gentle spirit.

Milton is survived by his loving and devoted wife Brenda McGee and her daughter Dana Reagan, son-in-law Monty Reagan and granddaughter Lauren along with his sister Margaret McGee Saunders and her husband Roy Saunders. He also leaves behind his four sons and their families: Brooks and Julie McGee, and their daughter Harper; Jon and Terri McGee; Preston and Liz McGee, and their children Emily, Abby, and Peyton, Peyton's wife Katelaine and son Brooks; Joel and Amy McGee and their sons, Grayson and Landon, and Landon's wife Mackenzie.

A celebration service of Milton's life will be held Saturday, May 4th at 10:30 AM in the Chapel at The Woodlands United Methodist Church (2200 Lake Woodlands Drive in The Woodlands 77380).

The family suggests contributions be made in his honor to either to the Hankamer School of Business at Baylor University or The Woodlands United Methodist Church.