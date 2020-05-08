Milton L. Curtis
1941 - 2020
Milton Leroy Curtis was born September 18, 1941 in Houston, Texas and passed away on May 8, 2020 in Georgetown, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Jesse Curtis, wife Esme Jean Curtis, and brothers, Thomas Curtis and George Curtis. Milton is survived by his sisters Sally Collins and Betty Busa, brother Paul Curtis and wife, Darlene, son Mark Curtis, as well as one grandson, two granddaughters, one great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements are being made by Conroe Funeral Directors, however, due to concerns of Covid-19, there will only be a graveside burial with close, immediate family only.


Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from May 8 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
