Minerva left us peacefully in her sleep June 10, 2019 and is now in the welcoming arms of her beloved husband, Fran, and son, Bob.

Minerva was born Oct. 6, 1924 in Buffalo, NY to William Keene and Ethel Crane and was raised by Ethel and her loving stepfather, Skip Rohloff.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathie (Chuck) Dehne, Diane (Gary) Sauer and son, Kevin (Judy) Hoctor. Sisters, Geri (late Ray), Audrey (Frank), LaVone (Donald), brother Skippy (Pat), and sisters-in-law, Pat (late Bob) and Edna (late Bob). Her grandchildren, Tim (Stacey), Tami (Keith), Keith, Troy (Julie), Patrick, Daniel and Meaghan. She was GiGi (greatgram) to Drew, Jake, Matt, Catherine, Sean, Ashley, Brian, Adam, Tommy and Senna. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and cherished friends.

Minerva was the family Matriarch and always entertaining to be around. If you were with her she was guaranteed to make you laugh at one point or another especially at what we affectionately call her "Minervaisms".

The family will hold services and interment in Buffalo, NY and have a Texas celebration of her life at a later time. Donations can be made in her name to her parish, St. Marks Luthern Church, 2100 Tickner St., Conroe, TX 77301 or the .