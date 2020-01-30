Miriam Burton passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020. She was born June 23, 1933, in Oklahoma City, OK to Carl and Margueritte Hoffman. After graduating from Milby High School in 1951, Miriam married her high school sweetheart, Henry Burton, on September 14, 1951.

Miriam and Henry retired to the Lake Conroe area in 1982 and resided in Walden, where they both served in the community by volunteering at local elementary schools. Miriam was one of the founding members of the Lake Conroe Area Republican Women and served as President for several years. In 2005 Miriam was elected as one of TFRW's Outstanding Women, and she was an avid supporter of local, state, and national elected officials.

Both Miriam and Henry supported the Montgomery Girls' golf and volleyball teams and enjoyed attending their events. Mim, as she was affectionately known to her family, was one of her grandchildren's biggest fans. They would often travel throughout Texas to attend graduation and sporting events. According to one granddaughter, she smiled with such love, joy and pride, while watching her grandchildren.

Miriam was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Burton, her parents, brother, Carl Hoffman and granddaughter, Katrin Burton. She is survived by children Lee Burton and wife JoAnna, Leonard Burton and wife Stephanie, Linda Willey and husband, Malcolm; grandchildren, Kristin Burton, Jodie Hutchinson, Brandon Daye, Blake Burton, Devin Coupe, Erin Burton, Liam Burton, and Audrey Burton; and nine great grandchildren.

The family is very appreciative of her special caregiver and family friend, Kwanza (Kay) Williams.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at First Methodist Conroe, 4308 W Davis St., Conroe, TX 77304.

You may leave written memorial condolences at McNutt Funeral Home www.mcnuttfuneralhome.com