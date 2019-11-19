Moody Edward Flowers Jr., passed away on November 18, 2019 in Houston, Texas at the age of 86. He was born on November 2, 1933 in Center, Texas to Moody Flowers and Sterling Lucile Bailey Flowers.

Moody graduated from Stephen F. Austin in Houston, Texas in 1951. He was employed by Humble Oil starting in 1953 and while working he obtained a degree in accounting from University of Houston in 1959. Moody worked for Humble Oil now Exxon for 40 years retiring in 1991 and then moved from Houston to Panorama Village.

Moody is preceded in death by parents, Sterling and Moody Flowers, Sr., wife, Bobby, sister, Judy Studer, brother, John Hoyt and niece, Robbie Phillips.

He is survived by daughter, Rhonda Glisson (Bill), sons, Waymon Armstrong (Frances), Russ Armstrong (Natasha) and Clarke Flowers (Mindy), grandchildren, Jake Flowers, Ella Flowers and Grady Flowers, Joanna Lamarra, Cody Glisson and Dillon Glisson, Matt Armstrong, Alexandra Armstrong and Elena Armstrong, six great grandchildren, GiGi, Max and Rocco Lamarra, Alayna, Lane and Paisley Glisson and nieces, Susie Warr and Debbie Sowa.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 5:30pm to 7:00pm at Cashner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:00am in Cashner Colonial Chapel with Rev. Mike Lindstrom officiating. Burial will follow in Garden Park Cemetery. You are invited to view our webpage and leave written tributes to the family at cashnerconroe.com