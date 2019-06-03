Morris D. Bateman, Sr, a member of the greatest generation, passed away on June 2, 2019 at the age of 103. Morris was born December 12, 1915, in Athens, Texas to the late Preston Paul Bateman and Minnie Lee Bateman. After he graduated from Athens High, his family moved to Lufkin, Texas. He attended Stephen F. Austin University. Morris joined the Lufkin Telephone Company in 1938. There, he met his wife of 51 years, Marjorie Witherspoon. Morris served in the US Navy from 1942 to 1945. In 1948, Morris was appointed to General Manager of the Conroe Communication Company. He retired after 47 years as Executive Vice President.

Morris was a 70 year member of the Conroe Noon Lions Club serving as President in 1958 and recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellow Award. He was director of the Girl Scouts of Montgomery County, served as chairman of the American Red Cross as well as other numerous civic organizations. In 1976 he was honored as Citizen of the Year from the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce. He was active in the First Methodist Conroe church. Recently the Conroe VFW Post 4709 honored Morris with a lifetime membership for his service in the US Navy 1942-1945. His love for life, vivacious personality and kind heart made him a friend to all. His strength, determination and positive attitude was an inspiration to all who knew him.

Morris is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Metcalf Bateman and son Morris (Butch) Bateman, Jr and his wife Patty, step sons Tommy Metcalf and his wife Mary Ann. David Metcalf and his wife Susanne, Ricky Metcalf and step daughter Babette Eikenberg and husband Ronnie, brother John Bateman and 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren

He's preceded in death by his parents, sister Alpha and wife Marjorie.

Visitation will be held on June 4th at Metcalf Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Services for Morris will be held on June 5th at 2:00 pm at the First Methodist Conroe. Entombment will follow at Garden Park Cemetery.

Pallbearers are John Anderson, Rodney Bardwell, Todd Cook, David Fallin, Will Metcalf and Homer Wilson.

The family would like to thank to the kind and caring staff of Heritage Oaks and Traditions Health Hospice. Memorials may be made to the First Methodist Conroe, Conroe Noon Lions Club or a .