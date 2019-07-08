Morris E. Straughan, a stalwart of the Conroe community for over fifty-five years, passed away on July 6, 2019. He was 82.

Morris was born on March 29 th , 1937 to Harold and Marguerite Straughan in Coleman County, Texas. He was raised in Rockwood, Texas and graduated from Santa Anna High School in 1955. He married Judy Ann Ford in August 1958 and then went to Texas A&M where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics in 1961. He was the first in his family to earn a college degree.

He started his career as Montgomery County's Agricultural Agent. He then started his own insurance agency in 1970 where he won numerous industry awards. In 1983 he was an organizing stockholder and director of the National Bank of Conroe.

Morris was an active member of his community. He was named Conroe's Man of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce in 1968 and was Kiwanian of the Year in 2001-2002. He was a Charter and Lifetime Vice President of the Montgomery County Fair Association, served for years as the Chairman of the Conroe Go Texan Parade and was currently serving on the Advisory Board of the Conroe Parks and Recreation Department. He was a loyal member of the First United Methodist Church of Conroe.

He was preceded in death by his sister Bettie Karter and granddaughter Emily Ann Deyoe. He is survived by his loving wife Judy, of 61 years, son Jimmy Straughan and wife Deborah, daughter Jeri Straughan Deyoe and husband Ray, and very special grandsons Colin Deyoe and wife Hannah, and Grant Deyoe.

He will be greatly missed by those he loved and those who loved him. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to either the Conroe Noon Kiwanis Club, the First United Methodist Church of Conroe or the Texas A&M Association of Former Students.

Services will be held at Metcalf Funeral Directors, 1801 E White Oak Terrace in Conroe, Texas on Wednesday, the 10 th of July at 10 am.