Moses Attaya, treasured husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, peacefully passed away in Conroe, Texas on June 4, 2019 surrounded by loving family. He was born on November 7, 1922 to the late Saleem and Tameena Attaya on the family homestead in Picayune, Mississippi. Joining them in the most amazing family reunion in heaven are his beloved wife, Barbara Campbell Attaya and all of his sisters and brothers: Freeda, Selma, Sadie, Vickie, Florinda, Christine, James, and Freddie. Remaining to celebrate his life are his devoted children: Sam (Lorri) Attaya, Stephen (Rindy) Attaya, Mary Attaya Burton (Don Kimball, fiancé), Kim (Valerie) Attaya, Barbara Elaine (Brad) Leesman, and Susan (Jerry) Strawser; grandchildren: Brig (Carly), Lanae (Jared), Robert (Corinne), Chad (Natalie), Jon (Sarah), K.C. (Leah), Eric, Clay, Amy (Greg), Meghan, Madeline, Reed, Riley and Lauren; 28 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Nina Attaya and Mary Attaya; many loving nephews and nieces; and his family at Heritage Oaks. He volunteered to serve during WWII in the Army Air Corps and served as a B-17 waist gunner with the Mighty Eighth Air Force flying many missions. After WWII, he earned a degree in Civil Engineering from Ole Miss. He was also called to serve stateside during the Korean War. Although Moses found a fulfilling career as a Professional Engineer and Contractor, his greatest calling was that of Barbara's husband. She affectionately referred to him as her "Ole Shoe" because being with him was as comfortable as wearing an old, broken-in pair of shoes. As Barbara so beautifully stated about the family she and Moses raised together, "They are our life's work and our heart's delight!" Moses' Christian faith was the cornerstone of his life. He loved Jesus Christ and trusted in God's protection as described in the 91st Psalm. All gatherings will be held at Forest Park in The Woodlands, 18000 Interstate 45 S., The Woodlands, TX 77384 (936-321-5115) on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Please join the family for a visitation and breakfast reception 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. The Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m. with interment immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to First United Methodist Church in Conroe or any group that supports our veterans.

