Murl Lindsey of Willis, TX was born on June 6, 1947 in Grayson, LA. Murl fell asleep in death on March 27, 2019; He was 71 years old. He precedes his wife Annie Lindsey, his Parents and his Brother Gene in death.

Murl is survived by all of his children, Sherry Martinez and husband Albert Martinez of Willis, TX; Carrie Diggs and husband Dennis Diggs of Willis, TX; George Lindsey and wife Jennifer Lindsey of Conroe, TX. His 4 brothers James, Troy, Ricky and Ronnie and 1 sister Judy. Extended Family Ambrose Martinez and Melissa Martinez of Hearne, TX; Zina and Rene Ramirez of Bryan, TX; Alex Martinez of Clay, TX; Nancy Finn of Somerville, TX; Angela Quintanilla and Raymond Quintanilla of Willis, TX; Stevan Martinez and Leanne Martinez of Somerville, TX; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Murl was a very loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather.

