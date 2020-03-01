Nan died at home in Colorado on Saturday, February 29, 2020 born on September 29, 1928 in Magnolia,Texas. Nan was A RN with a MSN and active caring for patients to 79 years old. Mother Teresa, "The miracle is not that we do this work, but that we are happy to do it."

Nan was married to Bill Womack of Montgomery, TX and FA Talley of Conroe, TX both deceased. Deceased sons, Bill Jr. and Matt Womack deceased. Survived by: Margaret & Jim Enterline, Grandchildren: Amanda & Dan Spackman, Adam Enterline, Austin & Kenzie Enterline, Mark & Lydia Womack, & Patrick Womack, Great Grandchildren: Ryan & Landen Womack, Jude & Leo Spackman, & Aspen, Olive, & Arlo Enterline.

Memorial service will be held in Colorado.