Nancy Driver

Nancy Allen Driver, age 84, went to be with Jesus Saturday, July 11th, 2020. Nancy was born June 4th, 1936, the 6th of 8 children. She grew up in Indiana, and her family relocated to Texas when she was 14. It was there, in Spring, Texas at Wunsche High School, where she met her sweetheart, Herb. They married August 30th, 1952 and began their family. Herb declares she was the best wife and mother anyone could ever pray for.

Nancy was classy, warm and welcoming, as well as a strong and determined woman who led by example. No job was too large or too small to tackle with a spirit of excellence. Some might call her an overachiever - her hands were never still. Her home was kept meticulously, she enjoyed crafting, decorating, gardening, cooking, and especially loved entertaining and family gatherings. She loved Jesus and prayer and was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church where she beamed with pride hearing her husband sing. She was a selfless and compassionate caregiver, putting the needs of others before her own. She took great pride in her children, the people they became, and the families they started. Nancy lived for her family and doted on her children and grandchildren. She liked to laugh, joke, and cut-up; she had a warm and infectious smile that led to twinkling eyes.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents: Clifford & Leona Allen, her daughter Debrah Jones, her son Herbert Driver Jr., her great-great-grandson Axton Varieur, and five siblings.

Nancy is survived by her husband and the love of her life for 70 years, Herbert Driver Sr., adoring children, son Mike & wife Brenda Driver, daughter Susan & husband Randy Beken, son Steve & wife Kim Driver, brother Bob Allen and sister Judy Milligan. Affectionately known as "Grammer" to 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews. She was the Matriarch of our family and will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 15th from 6-8 PM and Funeral Services will be held Thursday, July 16th at 10 AM at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis. Service will be presided by Pastor John Walker with interment to follow. Masks will be required. Flowers are appreciated, or if you would like to make a donation to Nancy's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in her name, you can do so at: fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6678670&pg=personal&fr_id=39300. You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.