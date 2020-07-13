1/1
Nancy Driver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Nancy Allen Driver, age 84, went to be with Jesus Saturday, July 11th, 2020. Nancy was born June 4th, 1936, the 6th of 8 children. She grew up in Indiana, and her family relocated to Texas when she was 14. It was there, in Spring, Texas at Wunsche High School, where she met her sweetheart, Herb. They married August 30th, 1952 and began their family. Herb declares she was the best wife and mother anyone could ever pray for.

Nancy was classy, warm and welcoming, as well as a strong and determined woman who led by example. No job was too large or too small to tackle with a spirit of excellence. Some might call her an overachiever - her hands were never still. Her home was kept meticulously, she enjoyed crafting, decorating, gardening, cooking, and especially loved entertaining and family gatherings. She loved Jesus and prayer and was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church where she beamed with pride hearing her husband sing. She was a selfless and compassionate caregiver, putting the needs of others before her own. She took great pride in her children, the people they became, and the families they started. Nancy lived for her family and doted on her children and grandchildren. She liked to laugh, joke, and cut-up; she had a warm and infectious smile that led to twinkling eyes.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents: Clifford & Leona Allen, her daughter Debrah Jones, her son Herbert Driver Jr., her great-great-grandson Axton Varieur, and five siblings.

Nancy is survived by her husband and the love of her life for 70 years, Herbert Driver Sr., adoring children, son Mike & wife Brenda Driver, daughter Susan & husband Randy Beken, son Steve & wife Kim Driver, brother Bob Allen and sister Judy Milligan. Affectionately known as "Grammer" to 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews. She was the Matriarch of our family and will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 15th from 6-8 PM and Funeral Services will be held Thursday, July 16th at 10 AM at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis. Service will be presided by Pastor John Walker with interment to follow. Masks will be required. Flowers are appreciated, or if you would like to make a donation to Nancy's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in her name, you can do so at: fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6678670&pg=personal&fr_id=39300. You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Jul. 13 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home of Willis
10129 FM 1097 W
Willis, TX 77318
(936) 890-0454
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved