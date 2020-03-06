Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Helen Vogt. View Sign Service Information Cashner Funeral Home 801 Teas Road Conroe , TX 77303 (936)-756-2126 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Helen Vogt, 91 of The Woodlands passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Nancy was born January 1, 1929 in Waskom, Texas to Henry and Helen (Lane) Walters. She attended school in Waskom and Houston, Texas. While at San Jacinto High School, she enjoyed being a member of the Gouchos dancing team and spending time with her family, especially her older brother Henry. At 16, Nancy graduated high school and enrolled at Houston's Rice University (then Institute), where she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in 1949. While at Rice, Nancy began to develop a taste for leadership when she served as president of both the Sarah Lane Literary Society and the Quad-Lit Council. At 20 years old, and 2 weeks following her graduation from college, Nancy married her love Elwood Wayne Vogt. Wayne and Nancy began their family together and lived in the Houston area until 1967, when they moved to Minnesota. Despite her well-known distaste for the cold, Nancy developed a deep appreciation for skiing as a family sport. In 1971, Wayne's job took the family to Ashland, Kentucky. As was Nancy's way, she quickly jumped into new and different activities. She joined a local garden club and over the years rose to serve as the president of the Kentucky State Garden Club, traveling all over the state to supervise local clubs and chapters. Nancy's love of her church, golf and travel joyfully filled her days in Kentucky. A move to Panorama Village, Texas in 1985 brought Nancy and Wayne back to the Houston area to be near family. In Panorama Village they enjoyed being surrounded once again by life-long Bellaire Presbyterian Church friends and spending time on the resident golf course. Nancy and Wayne soon became active members in the First Presbyterian Church of Conroe. In Nancy's time there, she served as an elder, participated as a long-time member in her Bible study class, and sang in the Sanctuary choir. One of Nancy's greatest joys was volunteering with the Montgomery County Assistance League. She particularly loved working in the organization's Thrift Shop and facilitating their "Operation School Bell" program, which purchased and fit clothes for school-age children. Again, Nancy used her life-long leadership abilities, coupled with her love for the mission of the League to become the organization's president. Whenever Nancy undertook a new activity, be it hand-work, sports, or bridge, she did so with her own particular blend of persistence and passion. Nancy will be remembered for the love and dedication she showed to projects great and small, her church and community, and above all, her family. Nancy is survived by her children: Elwood Jr., his son Erick and wife Anna; Lane, his wife Vienna, and their children Shelley and Sarah; and Nancy Margaret, her husband David and their children David Jr. and wife Alicia, Katherine, and Anne. Nancy is also survived by her sister-in-law Wanda Walters. Her great grandchildren, David Castro III (Trip), Penelope Castro, and Ruiairidh Vogt were the bright stars of her last months. Nancy answered to many names: Honey, Mom, "Sister," Aunt Nancy; but her favorite name of all was Meemom. Nancy lived her last years at The Forum in The Woodlands. Her family is grateful for the excellent and loving care that she received during her last years and especially during the last few months of her life. A memorial service for Nancy Vogt will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, March 28th at The Woodlands Community Presbyterian Church, at 4881 W. Panther Creek Dr., Woodlands Texas. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Assistance League of Montgomery County, 126 N. San Jacinto St., Conroe Texas 77301.



