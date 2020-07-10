Nancy Mayfield Owen, of Conroe, passed away peacefully July 9th, 2020. Nancy was born October 18, 1938 in Odessa, TX to Peel and Nina Mayfield. She attended Midland High School and graduated in 1956. Nancy lived most of her adult life in Conroe raising her family and building lifelong friendships.

Nancy was a loving mother and Nana as she treasured her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed visiting with her many long-time friends, playing bridge, and working the USA Today crossword puzzles. She had a head full of trivia, was the most devoted fan of the Oklahoma Sooners and was known for her witty personality.

Nancy is survived by her son and two daughters, Stephen and Linda Owen of Huntsville, TX, Teri and Steve Hankins of Conroe, TX, and Susan and Greg Allen of Fair Oaks Ranch, TX. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Jonathan Staton, Lauren Cutchen, Kyle and Justin Allen, four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.