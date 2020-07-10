1/1
Nancy M. Owen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Nancy Mayfield Owen, of Conroe, passed away peacefully July 9th, 2020. Nancy was born October 18, 1938 in Odessa, TX to Peel and Nina Mayfield. She attended Midland High School and graduated in 1956. Nancy lived most of her adult life in Conroe raising her family and building lifelong friendships.

Nancy was a loving mother and Nana as she treasured her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed visiting with her many long-time friends, playing bridge, and working the USA Today crossword puzzles. She had a head full of trivia, was the most devoted fan of the Oklahoma Sooners and was known for her witty personality.

Nancy is survived by her son and two daughters, Stephen and Linda Owen of Huntsville, TX, Teri and Steve Hankins of Conroe, TX, and Susan and Greg Allen of Fair Oaks Ranch, TX. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Jonathan Staton, Lauren Cutchen, Kyle and Justin Allen, four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Jul. 10 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conroe Funeral Directors
1504 N Thompson St
Conroe, TX 77301
(936) 756-2210
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved