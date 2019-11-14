Nancy Wasson died peacefully at home on November 10, 2019 after a brief illness.

She was born December 21, 1935 in Coolidge, Texas to George and Ruth Wallace. Nancy graduated from Coolidge High School and The University of Texas at Austin. After teaching elementary school, Nancy became a librarian at Oak Ridge Elementary School for 28 years. She then retired from Conroe Independent School District. Nancy was a member of The First United Methodist Church of Montgomery.

Nancy is preceeded in death by her parents, George and Ruth Wallace and her brother Geroge M. Wallace.

Surviors are: Daughter, Suzanne Donohoo, Son and Daughter-in-Law, Craig and Gina Wasson, 5 grandchildren, Ryan and Megan Donohoo, Tony, Cory and Emily Wasson. Nancy also had 9 Great-Grandchildren.

The family will host a memorial gathering on Saturday, November 23rd at 2:00 at the First United Methodist Church in Montgomery, Texas.