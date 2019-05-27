Naomi Mason Ruthstrom passed from this life on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at age 98.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Philip K.Ruthstrom, Sr., who passed in 2000, and her son-in-law, Dale Dossey. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Dossey, and by her son, Philip, Jr., and his wife Lynda DeLoach, as well as six grand children (Chris Ruthstrom, Cori Ruthstrom, John Philip DeLoach, Jim Dossey, Buck Dossey, and Sarah Keilers) and nine great grand children.

Naomi's life centered around her family, her faith and music. She served as the church pianist, organist and choir member at Meadowbrook Baptist Church and later at Park Place Baptist Church in Houston until the family moved to April Sound in 1992. She and Philip loved to entertain and hosted many large family gatherings and choir parties at both their Houston home and their Lake Travis weekend home.

Born in Dallas on October 16, 1920, as a child of the Great Depression, she revered life and family as only a member of the greatest generation could. During WW2 she worked at the shipyard in Houston as her husband served in the US Navy in the Pacific.

Naomi and Philip loved to travel. When the kids were young, it became a family tradition to visit a different national park each summer. Additionally, through Mr. Ruthstrom's Air Conditioning and Equipment Co. in Houston, Phil and Naomi enjoyed many trips sponsored by the Carrier Corporation. Some of their favorites were the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, the countries of Europe, and the Hermitage in St. Petersburg.

The family will hold a visitation in her honor on Wednesday evening from 5:00-8:00 at The Woodlands Forest Park Funeral Home at 18000 I-45 S. A family burial service will be held the following morning at the Lawndale Forest Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Salvation Army.