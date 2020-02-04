Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neal F. Moseley. View Sign Service Information Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home 18000 Interstate 45 S The Woodlands , TX 77384 (936)-321-5115 Graveside service 2:00 PM Waverly East Cemetery Waverly , IL View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home 18000 Interstate 45 S The Woodlands , TX 77384 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Neal Franklyn Moseley, age 87, of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully on Saturday January 25, 2020 at home surrounded by his devoted daughters and loved ones. Neal, the son of the late Lt. Col. Eugene Louise and Barbara Maude Foster Moseley was born March 15, 1932 (or as he always said "the ides of March") at Ft. Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas. He married Julia Elizabeth Moffet on January 21, 1961 in Trinidad. He is survived by daughters Susan Green (husband Tim) of College Station, Texas and Sarah Hammer (husband Mike) of The Woodlands, Texas; four grandchildren, Andrew Green of Winter Park, Florida, Rachel Green of Pasadena, California, Emily Hammer of Nashville, Tennessee and Ethan Hammer of The Woodlands, Texas; sister Sue Watters (husband Dan) of Dallas, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Julia (2018) of 57 years; his parents Eugene (1944) and Barbara (1995); brothers Robert and Billy. Neal completed High School at Staunton Military Academy in Virginia. He was a proud member of Clemson University class of 1954 graduating with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. While at Clemson he performed with both the Pershing Rifles and Senior Platoon. Following graduation, he served two years in the US Army, during which time he earned his airborne wings. After an honorable discharge he moved to Venezuela to pursue a career with Schlumberger where he began working on offshore oil rigs. While working in Venezuela he met Julia whom he married in Trinidad and they honeymooned in Barbados. After a short time living in Bolivia, they returned to Venezuela to start a family. They welcomed their first daughter in 1964 and their second daughter followed shortly in 1966. Upon returning to the United states they made their home in Oklahoma City, where he received his MBA from Oklahoma City University in 1974, and Houston. As a Registered Professional Engineer in Texas he earned his license in Petroleum Engineering. He was a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and NOMADS (National Oil Equipment Manufacturers and Delegates Society). He continued his work in the oil industry working for Baker Oil Tools, Brown Oil Tools and started his own business, International Completion Engineers, selling turbulators abroad. Upon Neal's retirement, he and Julia were able to pursue their passion of travel taking numerous trips, including a once in a lifetime cruise around the world. They were fortunate enough to travel to six continents. When not traveling he volunteered extensively with Northwest Assistance Ministry Meals on Wheels program, stepping in anytime another volunteer was unable to deliver meals. He also enjoyed gardening, exercising and the beach--just about anything outdoors. He was a kind-hearted, dependable and generous man who made many sacrifices for the betterment of his family, friends and neighbors. Neal will be greatly missed, but his spirit will live on in the hearts and memories of all who knew him. He was a member of Spring Woods United Methodist Church. A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm Saturday February 8, 2020 at Waverly East Cemetery in Waverly, Illinois. A memorial service will take place in Houston Sunday February 16, 2020 at 2:00pm at Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home and Cemetery 18000 Interstate 45S The Woodlands, Texas 77384 with a reception immediately following to greet the family. In lieu of Flowers, donations can be sent to NWAM 15555 Kuykendahl Rd. Houston, Texas 77090 or a gift may be made online to NAMonline.org. Please reference Neal Moseley. Neece Funeral Home, Waverly and Forest Park, The Woodlands are assisting the family.



