Neddie Jane Bullock Wilkerson was born in Bryan, Texas on December 22, 1930 to Margaret Smith Bullock and Edward "Ned" Wilkins Bullock. Neddie Jane passed away peacefully at home on March 18 after a brief illness surrounded by her adoring grandchildren, children and husband. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Margaret and Mary and her brother Quentin. She is survived by her husband Dr. Walter "Wally" Dumas Wilkerson, Jr; children Nancy Brasher (James) and Mark Wilkerson (Karen); and grandchildren Elizabeth Wilkerson, Jake Wilkerson (Sara), Emma Brasher and Nora Brasher. Neddie Jane grew up the youngest of four children on her family's dairy farm near Bryan. The loving environment there was something she would often relate to her family and would shape how she lived her 89 years. After graduation from Bryan High School, she attended the University of Texas where she received a BA in Fine Arts in 1952. While in college Neddie Jane was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority resulting in lifelong connections with her college friends. After graduation, she taught art in the public schools of Bryan and Dallas.

While teaching, she began spending more time with Wally, a young doctor-in-training and acquaintance from childhood who had once held her hand during a junior high play. They married in 1954 and spent their early years of marriage in Dallas, Houston and San Diego while Wally completed his medical education and naval service. In 1958 they settled in Conroe, Texas where they would raise their two children and enjoy, for over 65 years, an inspiring marriage that modeled true partnership, deep love and abiding friendship. During their life together in Montgomery County, Neddie was active in many civic affairs including Conroe Service League, Montgomery County Republican Women, Montgomery County Medical Auxiliary and Conroe Alumnae Chapter of Pi Beta Phi. A life-long Methodist, she was a member of First United Methodist Church of Conroe for over 60 years. She loved her Seekers Sunday School Class and Methodist Women's group that provided decades of great friendships and spiritual inspiration.

She enjoyed gardening, reading, bridge and visiting with her friends; she delighted in sharing the lovely details of life: a perfect camelia, a romantic letter between her parents, a delicious bite of chocolate. Her admiration of art, culture and design endured for her lifetime. Neddie Jane loved touring museums and historic sites during her travels and appreciated the beauty and culture of the places she visited. Her curiosity about the world was evident in her library, art collection, cooking and impeccable style. She was active in politics, a passion she and Wally shared. As a team they made a significant difference in the political landscape of the region and the state. Even as a UT graduate, Neddie Jane was happy to indulge her family's loyalty to Texas A&M and was the gracious hostess of many Aggie tailgates from College Station to Seattle to West Point to Honolulu and many places in-between. She loved to travel, and Aggie football was a tolerable way to get there. And if the game lacked excitement, she could always take a nap in the bleachers, sitting completely upright and unbothered by the noise around. While all these interests and hobbies were important to Neddie Jane, her favorite moments were spent forging personal relationships with her precious grandchildren.

As a beautiful wife, mother and grandmother, Neddie Jane was self-less, smart, vivacious, classy, funny and, most of all, full of love. The epitome of a southern lady, she stressed treating others with kindness and respect, remaining humble, showing generosity and following the golden rule. She embodied politeness and dignity. With less than great success, she imparted the importance of etiquette to her husband and children and tolerated with elegance the good-natured teasing that such lessons sometimes inspired. An eternal optimist, she had an endearing belief in goodness that fit well with her go-to mottos: "moderation in all things"; "variety is the spice of life"; "this too shall pass" (thank you Mary Webster) and finally, "if you can't say something nice then don't say anything at all". She was incapable of malice. A close friend once said, "If you did not love Neddie, then you did not know her". Her friends and family knew her well, loved her every moment she lived and will love her dearly forever.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to:

The Salvation Army P O Box 897 Conroe, TX 77305

First United Methodist Church 4308 West Davis Street Conroe, TX 77304

Due to the national health concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date.