Nettie Jane Roberts Choate, age 94 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Jane was born in Waller, TX on July 20, 1925, daughter of the late Leo B. and Bessie Mae Cathey Roberts.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Hollis Choate; son, David Leslie Choate, and daughter, Dolores Jane Choate Feagin.

Survivors include her son, Kenneth (Donna) Choate of Thompson Station, TN; stepdaughter, Marilyn Coyne of Conroe, TX; sister, Jewell Jones of Conroe, TX; grandchildren, Kari (Don) Shepherd, Kelly (Michelle) Choate, Tommy (Linda) Feagin and David (Cynthia) Feagin; 19 great-randchildren; 1 great-great-grandson, numerous nieces and nephews and many close loving friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the West Conroe Baptist Church of Conroe on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.