Nikki Rogers' journey came to an end on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019, when she entered her eternal rest with family by her side. We are grateful she was able to spend time with so many friends and loved ones over the past few weeks.

Born on April 19, 1934 to Cecil and Loretta Teague in Montague, Texas, Nikki spent the first part of her life in Angleton, Texas. She graduated from Angleton High School in 1952. Nikki married her high school sweetheart, William Charles (Frenchie) LeRibeus, on July 18, 1952 until his death on September 4, 1967. They had three children, Chuck, Shelley and Sam.

Nikki found love again and married Dick Rogers on May 12, 1972, and became Mom to Diana and Tom. During their 42 years of marriage, Nikki and Dick lived in Dubai for ten years while Dick worked for Conoco. They loved to travel, camp, and go water skiing. Nikki enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was an avid reader, bridge player, loved animals (especially dogs and elephants) and she made the best chicken and dumplings, fudge and coconut cream pie. For many years, she enjoyed crocheting blankets, tablecloths and doilies for her family and friends. Nikki loved science fiction, especially watching Star Wars and Star Trek movies. She taught many Bible classes over the years and loved to study and read the Bible. She was a wonderful, loving and devoted Christian wife, mother and woman. She also had a very generous heart that lead her to support many organizations; children's homes, Toys for Tots, pregnancy centers, and missionary work.

Nikki continued to travel throughout her life and fulfilled one of her dreams when she traveled to Israel to visit the Holy Land. Other recent memorable trips included England to visit one of her grandsons and a cruise a few months ago to Alaska with her daughter Shelley. She said on many occasions "I wish I could go to the moon". A sentiment that captured her love of traveling and all science fiction. She has gone far past the moon now - far above the heavens to be reunited with her loved ones.

Nikki is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Frenchie LeRibeus and Dick Rogers and her son Chuck LeRibeus.

Nikki is survived by her loving children: Shelley (Tom) Bennett, Sam (Liezel) LeRibeus, Diana (Mark) Miller, Tom (Krista) Rogers and Rhonda (Myron) Scoggins. Her grandchildren will carry her memory in their hearts: Bryson (Kristin) LeRibeus, Blake (Elyse) LeRibeus, Kristofer (Alli) LeRibeus, Cheree Biggs, Chad Vargo, Destiny LeRibeus, Walt (Rikie) Bennett, Angie Bennett, Mae Besebella, Nicole Besebella, Jeric Besebella, Carrie Wittmer, Matt (Brianne) Wittmer, Brooke (Chris) Reyes, Jennifer (Jason) Shaver, Mark (Stacy) Miller, Miranda (Cody) Hines and Albert Miller. She also is survived by twenty great grand-children and her brother Mike (Elizabeth) Teague.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held on Saturday, December 7,2019, at the Woodlands Oaks Church of Christ, 7300 Crownridge Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77382, with visitation at 10:00am and funeral at 11:00am. Her grandsons will have the privilege and honor of being pallbearers. Nikki will be buried next to her late-husband, Dick, at the Houston National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following or one of your favorite charities:

Southern Sudan Mission, 532 Raleigh Dr, Conroe, TX 77302

Sunny Glen Children's Home, P. O. Box 1373, San Benito, TX 78586

Arms of Hope, 21300 State Highway 16 North, Medina, TX 78055

Funeral arrangements are provided by Addison Funeral Home, 18630 Kuykendahl Road, Spring, TX

www.addisonfuneralhomes.com