Norma Nowanna Greer, 83, of Conroe, Texas, passed away June 3, 2019.

She was born in Okmulgee, Oklahoma on July 10, 1935. She was married to John H. Greer.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, John J. Greer; son, Harold Dean Greer; granddaughter, Amy Greer; and grandson, William Greer.

Norma is survived by Earl Ray Owens, Dennis Jay Greer and Rhonda Greer-Farris, Angela Fife, John Greer, Matthew Halberdier, Joshua Halberdier, Jason Greer, Edwin Greer, and Joseph Halberdier.

A visitation will be held at 11:00 am with a funeral service at 12:00 pm and a graveside service to follow on June 6, 2019 at Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral home.