Nuala Anne Young (née Kearney) passed away unexpectedly on July 22, 2019 at home. Nuala was born to Annie and Paddy Kearney, on April 5, 1949, and was raised in Northern Ireland with three sisters and three brothers. She was a beloved wife, sister, mother, Meme, (not only to her grandchildren but also to many others) aunt, great-aunt, and friend, and was known for her giving heart, great cooking, and fierce love for her family. Preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Annie Kearney, Nuala is survived by her devoted husband Oliver, children, Susan and Jim Stahlin, and daughter Bethany; Mark Young; Gillian and Joe Davis, and children Spencer, Jameson, and Kenna; Eamonn and Tara Young, and daughter Avery; David and Tabitha Young, and grand-dog Steve. She is also survived by her siblings, Irene Quinn (Joseph); Tony Kearney (Briege); Eamonn Kearney (Susan); Marian McDonald (Patrick); Ronnie Magill (Kevin); and Brian Kearney (Kathleen), an extensive group of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to .

Visitation will be held at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm with a rosary starting at 7:00pm.

Funeral service for Nuala Anne Young will be held at the Cashner Colonial Chapel on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:00am with interment following at Garden Park Cemetery.

To leave condolences for the family, please go to cashnerconroe.com