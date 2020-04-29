Died peacefully at home, surrounded by love, on April 22, 2020. Born in Jim Hogg County, Texas on August 1, 1926, Odilia was the eldest of 13 children. Her childhood was of modest means but full of love, being raised on a ranch near the small town of Hebbronville. The hard work ethic of her father and mother and value of education persisted throughout the entire family, and continues this day through their children and grandchildren. As a young lady she moved to San Antonio where she worked at the Veterans Administration and then met her future husband, John, whose own brothers, sisters, their spouses and children soon became family. John and Odilia were married July 1, 1950 and raised their family in San Antonio until 1965 with many cherished memories. The Wong family then moved to the town of Conroe where children were raised, new friends made, and the same house is still their family home.

Odilia was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She also was a teacher's aide at Conroe's Anderson Elementary, and spent many hours volunteering at the school, church, and The Nearly New Thrift Store. She was always happy and willing to contribute to her community. But the accomplishments dearest to her heart were those of being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be dearly missed by her four children and their spouses: Cynthia of Clear Lake, John (Jane) of Campbell River, British Columbia, Kenneth (Anthea) of Clear Lake, and David (Pamela) of Panorama Village. Her grandchildren (Nadalie and husband Bengene, Stephen and wife Crystal, Elizabeth and husband Aaron, Andrew and Ian) and four great grandchildren (Emma, Elijah, Matthias and Nora) will miss her, as will dear friends. Odilia is survived by her husband of 69 years, John, all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, brothers Orlando Hinojosa, Israel Hinojosa and Robert Hinojosa, and her sister Maricela Perez. Odilia is preceded in death by her brothers, Rafael Hinojosa, Alonzo Hinojosa, Jose Salinas, Hector Hinojosa, and sisters, Dubelza Medina and Ilsa Almaraz.

The family is extremely appreciative for the extraordinary team at Oasis Hospice, who so lovingly looked after Odilia this past 9 months. We are very grateful for the exceptional care she received.

Burial will be in San Antonio at a later date and will be attended by immediate family members.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, for those who wish to do so memorial donations be made in her memory to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 109 N. Frazier St., Conroe, TX, 77301 or to the .