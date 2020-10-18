1/
Opal Eloise Zumwalt
1927 - 2020
Opal Eloise Zumwalt, 93 of Conroe passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was born August 7, 1927 in Lafayette, Louisiana to Carl and Ruth Laughten.

Opal loved spending time with her family and was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her husbands Allan Lamb and J.L. Zumwalt. Opal is survived by her children Frankie Ann Boykin, Martha Jane Burney, David Allan Lamb, Lonnie Lee Lamb, and Melvin Leon Lamb, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and other family members.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Cashner Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until services begin on Tuesday. Burial will be in the Earthman Resthaven Cemetery on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
12:30 PM
Cashner Funeral Home
OCT
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Cashner Funeral Home
OCT
21
Burial
10:00 AM
Earthman Resthaven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cashner Funeral Home
801 Teas Road
Conroe, TX 77303
9367562126
