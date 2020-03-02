Orpha Sylvia Anna Viken Edgar, 101, passed away February 26, 2020 in Montgomery, TX. She was born August 6, 1918 to Otto Joel and Rosa Elina Morvig Viken of Fertile, MN, and grew up there. She married Sanford Palmer Edgar on June 30, 1939 in Chicago. They traveled in the south for four years with Sandy's construction dewatering work before settling in New Orleans in 1943. Sons Michael and Peter were born there before they moved to Houston in 1946 where Thomas was born. They were active members of Zion Lutheran Church. After moving to the Memorial area, they were instrumental in starting Memorial Drive Lutheran Church. They moved to Panorama Golf Course in 1966 where Sandy was one of the developers. In 1969, they moved to Conroe where she lived for the next 47 years. She and Sandy helped start Grace Lutheran Church in their den. The first church office was in a room above their garage. Orpha moved to Live Oak Senior Care in 2016.

Orpha loved her children and all children and she loved and lived her faith. She taught Sunday School for almost 40 years starting when she was in high school. She enjoyed golfing, bridge and reading to children at Grace Lutheran School. She was a very wonderful, caring, kind, generous, humorous, smart, loving woman who delighted everyone who knew her. We were all very lucky to spend time with her for as long as we did. The world has certainly suffered a loss.

Orpha is preceded in death by her husband, Sanford, her father and mother, brothers Albert, Otis, and George and sisters Agnes, Olga Charlotta, Dora and Olga Allene and grandson Christopher Todd Edgar. She is survived by sons Sanford Michael (Holly McCaslin, Claudia Riedlinger), Peter James (Carol Heath) and Thomas Viken (Sally Solien), grandchildren Colin McCaslin Edgar, Jennifer Heath Edgar Smith, Christine Weaver Edgar Roach, Andrew Peter Edgar, Erik Solien Edgar and Elizabeth Ann Edgar and greatgrandchildren Travis Michael Smith, Megan Loren Smith, Emily Michelle Edgar, Kody James Roach and Finley Danielle Roach.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Live Oak Senior Care for the wonderful care they extended to her for four years.

Her celebration of life will be held at Grace Lutheran Church on Saturday, March 7, 2020 with visitation at 9:00am, service at 10:00am and reception at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to contribute may give to the Grace Lutheran Legacy Fund in the name of Orpha Edgar for Children's Ministry, Grace Lutheran Church, 13123 TX-105 W, Conroe, TX 77304.

