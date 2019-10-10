Orville D. Bond, 92, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019 in Round Rock, Tx. He was born in Lexington Oklahoma on March 7, 1927 to Velma Trimble Bond and Robert Floyd Bond. He served in the Navy as a Pharmacist Mate 3rd Class during WWII. He then went to The University of Oklahoma and graduated with a degree in Pharmacy and worked as a pharmacist for 55 years in Conroe at Capital Drugstore and Port Neches at The Medicine House.

He retired and enjoyed living on Lake Conroe in the Seven Coves Subdivision for many years. He loved doing relief pharmacy work at LifeCheck Drugstore in Conroe.

He is survived by his wife, Berneice Smith Bond, and children, Pam and Bobby Pendley, Robert and Connie Bond, Jane and Paul Nitz, and Tracy and Kyle Hesser, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his former wife, Norma Jean Coday Bond, and his son, Joe Falvey.