Nelda "Ann" Overall passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the age of 85. She died comfortably in her home with her family by her side. Ann was born May 1, 1935 to Gus and Flora Virginia Walker in Cookeville, Titus County, Texas, but spent most of her life in Conroe, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 32 years, John Durward Overall, her parents, Gus and Flora Virginia Walker, three brothers, Arthur "Ott" Walker, Bobby Walker and Jerry Walker and one sister, Peggy Trahan. Ann is survived by three daughters, Bobbie Gunter of Willis, Texas, Doris Yost of Smiley, Texas, and Theresa Taylor of Conroe, Texas and one son, John "Jay" Overall of Conroe, Texas, She is also survived by six grandchildren, Aly Tschoepe, Renee Sorrells and husband, Matt, Sandy Yost, Jason Gunter and wife, Heather, Dustin Yost, and Kimberly Henneke and husband, Shane, as well as nine great-grandchildren, Kyle Sparks, Morgan Dreyer, Madie Yost, Katy Tschoepe, Taylor Gunter, Michael Gunter, Samantha Sorrells, Keelie Henneke and Kooper Henneke. She is also survived by one sister, Linda Questa and husband, Gene and one brother, Michael Walker, as well as many nieces and nephews and her beloved pet, Yogi Bear. Ann was a long time member of Mims Baptist Church in Conroe, Texas. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was affectionately known as Granny and EO by her grandchildren. She had a love for her family that was seen in everything she did. She will be missed more than words can be expressed. Our world will never be quite the same until we meet again. Visitation will be held at Metcalf Funeral Directors located at 1801 E. White Terrace, Conroe, Texas 77304 on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 1:00pm until time of funeral services in the Chapel at 2 pm. Graveside services will be Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 2 pm at LaFayette Cemetery, LaFayette, Upshur County, Texas outside of Gilmer, Texas.