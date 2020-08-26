Pamela Clendenon

On Wednesday August 19, 2020 our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Pamela Semands Clendenon of Mandeville, Louisiana, was called home to be with the Lord.



Pamela's passionate love for life will be remembered by her husband of twenty-seven years James Clendenon, children Christopher Bartlett and wife Debbie, David Bartlett and wife Ann, Daniel Stout, Kelly Waggoner and husband Marcus, Clay Clendenon, and Casey Clendenon, brother-in-law Bill Bartlett, sister-in-laws DiAnne Joslin Semands, Linda Clendenon Kadue and nephew Donald Semands. She was affectionately known as "Granna" to her grandchildren Jordan, Morgan, Chase, McKenzie, Mason, Damon, Cade, Brandon, Carson and five great grandchildren. Pamela will be dearly missed by her lifelong friends Joe and Gwen Cain and Earl Carmichael.



Pamela is predeceased by her first husband Ronald Steven Bartlett, parents Martin B. and Jean Semands and brother Martin Semands.



A graduate of Conroe High School, Pamela enjoyed playing basketball for the Lady Tigers after which she furthered her education at Tyler Junior College and then Sam Houston State University. Pamela was a member of First Baptist Church Mandeville, Louisiana and often enjoyed sharing excerpts from sermons with her family.



A true southern lady to the core, she was a life-long animal lover who never lived without her pets, whether that be dogs, horses, pigs and even a bull she called "Baby T-Bone". Pamela was as tough as the leather on her Texas boots and as beautiful as the floral arrangements she was known for creating. Her pride and joy in life was caring for her family, pets, home and beautiful plants.







Funeral services for Pamela will take place on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Metcalf Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment will take place following the service at Oakwood Cemetery in Conroe, TX. Our family wishes to thank you for sharing in the celebration of life of Mrs. Pamela Semands Clendenon.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store