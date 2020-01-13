Pamela Kay McGinty, 68, of Shenandoah, TX was called home by the Lord on January 9, 2020. She was born in Houston, TX on October 22, 1951 to Wesley and Peggy Hamilton. Pam attended Pineview Bible Chapel where she accepted Jesus as her Savior. She loved the Lord and lived her life to honor him.

Everyone loved Pam's smile. She had a passion for her family, church, and friends from all walks of life. She was married to Donny for almost 50 years. Pam taught Math at Oak Ridge High School for 25 years and fitness classes at the YMCA for over 35 years. She was survived by husband Donald McGinty; daughter Melody McGinty; daughter Maggie Silvi and son in law Glen Silvi; grandchildren Mackenzie, Tori, Lola, Jack, and Frank; siblings Cindy White and husband David, Jimi Hamilton and wife Ruth, Connee Tickner, and their respective families.

Visitation will be held on Sunday January 12th from 2-5pm at Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home, 18000 I-45 South, The Woodlands, TX 77384. The funeral service will be held Monday January 13th at 11am in the chapel of the funeral home. To leave online condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.dignitymemorial.com.