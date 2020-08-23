1/
Pamela Lea Lynch
1956 - 2020
On Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the age of 64, Pamela Lynch, loving wife, mother, Meme, sister, and friend passed peacefully at home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday August 25, 2020 with Rev. Lynch officiating. Family will welcome loved ones and friends for visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow immediately after the service in Conroe Memorial Park.

Pam was born on April 4, 1956 in Houston, Texas, to Tom & Billie Wright. She graduated from Willis High School with honors and then went on to have a long, successful career with the United States Postal Service. Pam worked hard at the U.S. Postal Service, where she grew to serve as a Postmaster at 7 different locations in Texas, including Willis, where she retired after 27 years of service.

Pam loved to fish, to spend time with her family, and she was an amazing cook. More than anything, Pam was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

She is preceded in death by her parents Tom & Billie Wright, sister Kelly Wright, daughter Jamie Lynch. Pam is survived by her loving husband Joe Lynch and 4 children, Raymond Lynch & wife Wendy; Lindsey Hall & husband Aubrey; Jessee Lynch & wife Christie; and Jodey Lawhorn & husband Justin; brother Chuck Wright, and 15 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

The Family would like to personally thank Sister-in-law Mary Lynch, Caretakers Becky Cantrell, Jordan Smith, Katherine Felder, Duantevia Hollis, Tina Jefferson & Seasons Hospice for the amazing care they provided to Pam and her family throughout end-of-life care.

Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
09:00 AM
AUG
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
AUG
25
Burial
Conroe Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
McNutt Funeral Home & Crematory
1703 Porter Road
Conroe, TX 77301
(936) 756-2724
Memories & Condolences

August 23, 2020
Joe we are so sorry to hear about Pam. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. God bless you and your family.
Kenneth and Linda Schmidt
Friend
