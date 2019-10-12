Nelda "Pat" Williamson Wadley born on February 18, 1939, passed away on October 9th 2019 at the age of 80

Pat was a dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church in Willis for more than 45 years, where she led the Youth group for several years and sang in the Choir. She loved to serve the Lord in many ways including supporting missions and outreach, taking friends to appointments and taking communion to shut -ins

Her favorite pastimes were traveling with friends and family, anything that involved her grandchildren, shopping and crafting. She loved the Christmas season and had a large collection of Santa Clause and angel figurines that were displayed in her home all year. Many people were touched by her kind, gentle, generous spirit.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney Austin Williamson and Katie Gertrude Williamson, her children, Clifton Wadley and Donna Wadley.

She is survived by her daughter Patti Spencer, son Charles Wadley and wife Carrie, grandchildren, Alexandra, Sarah, Reilly, Sidney and Taylor, and great-grandson, Eli

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Willis First United Methodist Church.

A celebration of life service will be held at the Willis First United Methodist Church in Willis, Texas on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 5:00pm. There will be a private family interment.

To leave condolences for the family, please go to cashnerconroe.com