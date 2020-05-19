Patricia Ann Elliott -Juelg was born on November 18, 1937, in Austin, TX. The daughter of Henry Elmo Elliott Jr., an entrepreneur and business owner, and Lala Rook Hale, who worked in her family's dry cleaning business. They moved to Corpus Christi when she was three years old. Her parents had one other child, Henry Elmo Elliott III, and she had half brother, Randy Elliott, from her father's second marriage. In high school and then into college, you could find Pat on the golf course three or four days a week, and this where she met Gene Juelg. After they graduated from college, they married in 1959, and soon after had two children, Earl Eugene Jr (Butch) and Richard Alan (Ricky). Pat graduated from Ray high school in Corpus Christi, Texas. She then attended the University of Texas at El Paso, where she received her Bachelors's degree in Mathematics with a minor in Geology. Patricia Ann began her dedicated teaching career at King High School in Corpus Christi. While teaching at King HS, and raising two small boys, she obtained her Master's Degree in mathematics from Texas A&I Kingsville. In 1973, the Juelg family moved to the farming and ranching community of Skidmore, Texas, where she learned about cattle, farming, and raising country boys. Being a city girl, it took a little getting used to have her sons dragging in various creatures, cow manure on the back porch, and the fact that every bush she touched had thorns. However, she was a quick learner and adapted to the country lifestyle quickly; she soon was out helping plant the gardens, harvest crops, and raising various barnyard animals. She once said, "I never knew what I would find in the freezer when I opened it." Its content could range from snake skins, animal hides, freshly harvested deer parts, and various types of fish. However, while she loved the ranch, Pat never lost her love of the beach and the Gulf Of Mexico that she grew up-on. She never missed an opportunity to go fishing, crabbing, or taking a trip to the beach to smell the salt air that rejuvenated her soul. Pat made sure her home was open to everyone and that everyone felt welcomed. Her students regularly stopped by for a little extra tutoring, some advice, or just friendly conversation. Both her son's friends often took time out of their days to stop by and say hi. She taught high school math and science in Beeville and then in Skidmore. While teaching in the small 1A high school in Skidmore Tx, she had the dubious challenge of teaching her sons and all of their friends. She met the challenge head-on and was often called Mom by the students in her classes. After both of her boys graduated from HS, Patricia started teaching at the college level, where she taught at Bee County College in Beeville, McLennan Community College in Waco and Austin Community College, before landing at Lone Star College in the Conroe, Tx area. She started as a math professor but was soon asked to join the administrative team that helped open the new Lone Star College-Montgomery campus as the Dean of Math, Arts, Communication, and English. After many wonderful years, Pat retired from Lone Star College after helping build that campus from the ground up and doing everything possible to ensure that the students that graduated from LSC were successful and ready for life's challenges. She never met a kid she couldn't teach, and she famously convinced most that math and science could be fun. In addition to her distinguished teaching and administrative career in education, she had time to write and publish a widely adopted series of math textbooks. The story problems in her books frequently chronicled her time on the ranch in Skidmore, often talking about cattle, bushels of corn, her family, and the kids that regularly hung out at the ranch house. Additionally, she was a national speaker on education and leadership, a dancer and choreographer, a thespian, avid reader, athletic booster, a fisherman, a dog lover, and an aficionado of the outdoors. After she retired from Lone Star College, she taught herself how to program and create websites for small businesses in the area. Her love of books soon took her in another direction, and she started her own online book store business, Elliott Books. Elliott Books featured rare and signed first addition murder mystery novels. She developed personal relationships with many best selling authors, who would sign books for her, and a few others. On May 2, 2020, after a long battle with cancer, Patricia Ann Elliott - Juelg, age 82, passed away in her home surrounded by her family. Patricia Ann Juelg was preceded in death by her father Henry Elmo Elliott Jr, her mother, Lala Rook Hale, brothers Henry Elliott III, Randy Elliott, and granddaughter Lauren Whre Juelg. She will be dearly missed by her sons Butch and Ricky, her daughter-in-laws Sheila and Krystal, grandsons, Mason, Weston, John, granddaughter-in-law Leslie, and great-granddaughter Harper. As well as the thousands of students that she taught and mentored throughout her amazing educational career. Graveside services will be at 11:00 am Saturday, May 23, 2020. With Pastor Jeff Janca officiating at the Evergreen Cemetery just north of Skidmore Tx.



