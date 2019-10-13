Funeral Services for Patricia Ann Nixon, 74, longtime resident of Conroe, Texas will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 am in The Chapel at Conroe Funeral Directors with the Pastor Ky Bishop officiating. Interment will follow in Thornton Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

Mrs. Nixon was born on December 19, 1944 in Glendale, Texas to Albert A. Williamson and Louise (Henry) Williamson. She passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019 with family by her side.

Patricia was a kind and beautiful soul, always caring for others over herself. She was a mother to many, taking in those who needed her love, strength, guidance or just an ear to listen. She was fondly referred to as "Aunt Pat" by so many who weren't even related. Patricia was a loving and adoring wife who loved Buddy with all of her heart and was his bright light when he returned home at the end of each day. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, always there to listen and offer her support and her unconditional love, just as she did with everyone. She dearly loved all of her friends and was a loyal friend to all. The memory of her beautiful smile and of her generosity and kindness lives on in the many lives of those who were fortunate enough to have been blessed with knowing her. She is going to be deeply missed.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Louise Williamson, her beloved daughter, Angela Ann Nixon-Davis and her niece, Robin Lynn Garner.

She is survived by her loving family: husband of 57 years, Ivy M. "Buddy" Nixon; daughter, Lori Nixon; sister, Mary Louise Williamson; brothers, Carl Wayne Williamson and John Kenneth Williamson; grandchildren, Kalli Blair Ferris, Kyler Blake Ferris and wife, Kimberly, and Marshall David Davis; nieces, Dawn Yvonne Garner, Michelle Allen Tohill and Ivy Denis; nephew, Michael Wayne Williamson; numerous other dear relatives and friends also survive.

Pallbearers: Michael Williamson, Marshall Davis, Kyler Ferris, Kalli Ferris, Jack Nixon, Sonny Nixon, and Bob Dyer.