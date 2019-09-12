Patricia B Sledge 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior September 10, 2019. She was surrounded by her family as she made her journey home.

Pat was born November 7, 1937 in Houston TX to Elbert E. (Gene) Brazell and Peggy C. Henry. She called The Woodlands area her home for more than 50 years. She was a member of the Woodlands United Methodist Church.

Pat celebrated her life with her husband Earl V "Rusty" Sledge for more than 59 years. Together they had two daughters, Stacy and Shannon. She retired from CISD after 29 years with the majority of those years being spent at Oak Ridge High school. During her teaching career she influenced many, made lifelong friends, and found fulfillment in helping others. She continued celebrating the first day of school long after retirement with the new tradition of having breakfast together with other retirees. Pat partnered with one of her best friends, Lisa Martin, forming the business Antiques & Almost where they enjoyed woodworking and antiques for more than 20 years.

Pat was also a founding member and prominent part of "The Bridge Club" that met regularly with the same group of women for more than 49 years.

Pat loved her family and enjoyed spending time watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren playing lacrosse, swimming, baseball and equestrian.

She was an accomplished quilter. She started in her early thirties and it soon became her life long enjoyment. Every year she made sure to have a new quilt made for a different family member for Christmas.

Pat surprised herself several years ago adopting a Shitz Shu puppy she named Bailey. Bailey was a daily enjoyment that Pat cherished dearly.

She is preceded in death by her father Gene Brazell, as well as her mother and stepfather, Peggy C and Robert A Henry.

She is survived by husband Earl V "Rusty" Sledge. Daughter Stacy S McNeil and partner Donna Armstrong of Houston, TX. Daughter Shannon Tinley and husband Scott, and their children Carson and Mason, of Cypress, TX. Grandchild Erin Swearingen and husband Bryan and their children Tara, Ty and Luke of Huntsville, TX.

Visitation will be Monday, September 16, 2019 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Cashner Funeral Home, 801 Teas Rd. (FM 3083) Conroe, Texas 77303.

Services will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10 AM at The Woodlands United Methodist Church, Robb Chapel

2200 Lake Woodlands Dr. the Woodlands, TX 77380

To leave condolences for the family, please go to cashnerconroe.com