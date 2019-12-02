Visitation for Ms. Patricia Sanders Cobble 86 of Willis, Texas will be Tuesday, December 3, at Sam Houston Memorial in Willis from 3-5pm.

Ms. Patricia Cobble was born December 9, 1932 in Wynnewood, OK and passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 in Willis, Texas, born to the marriage of William and Nora Manning Sanders.

She was an executive secretary for Prudential for thirty- three years. She loved reading, working word puzzles, and spending time with her family.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers John, Leonard, and Jay Sanders, her sisters Thelma "Cricket" Whitney and Billy Stogner, her husband Kenneth Paul Cobble, her son Paul Cobble and granddaughter Arielle Krause. She is survived by her daughters, Peggy and husband Gary Mathews, Terri Cobble, and Yvonne Krause, six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.