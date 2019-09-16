Patricia Ann (Rice) Hensley of Castle Pines, Colorado passed away on September 13, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born on June 4, 1934 to Bryant B. and Dorothy (Kolb) Rice in Huntsville, Texas. Patricia received her Bachelor's Degree from North Texas State University and later received her Master's Degree in education. She married Gilbert Lee Hensley on August 27, 1955 in Conroe, Texas. Patricia taught school for Plano I.S.D. for many years, before her retirement. She was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in McKinney, Texas. Patricia is survived by her son, Scott Hensley and daughter-in-law, Katherine Hensley and granddaughters, Grace and Joie Hensley of Castle Rock, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Hensley; her brother, Bryant Rice, Jr. of Conroe, Texas; and sister, Dorothy Elaine House of Houston, Texas. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. Interment will follow at Ridgeview Memorial Park in Allen. To convey condolences and sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com.