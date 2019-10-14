Patricia White Jones was born to the late Raymond and Philomena White on October 27, 1947 in Houston Texas, she passed away to the arms of our loving God on October 13, 2019 at Methodist Hospital Medical Center surrounded by her family. Patricia had fought a long battle with heart disease, pneumonia and leukemia.

She met a young man named Bill Jones (William P Jones) on October 23, 1965 on a blind date and they were married eleven months later on September 15, 1966. They were blessed to have two sons, Raymond, Stephen and their spouses, Paras Trivedi and Brenda Jones and three wonderful grandchildren, Katelyn Jones, Conner Jones and Reid Jones.

Patty and Bill have lived in Montgomery Texas since 1995; she loved this area and the people.

She is survived by her immediate family and two sisters in law, Paula and Sheila Jones, numerous cousins and her very special cousin Jerry white and his wife Barbara that Patricia considered her sister, and of course Gracie Jones her wonderful dog.

Patricia had various names during her life such as Patty Rae, Grammy, Sweet Heart, beautiful, sugar pie and many more that were well deserved, but mainly referred to as Queen by her husband Bill.

She attended Mount Carmel High School, Durham Business School and San Jacinto Jr. College where she studied her passion Interior Design.

She was one of the original founders of Raven Mechanical LP, a major mechanical contracting firm in Houston that is currently celebrating forty years of business. She has served the Plumbing -Heating -Cooling- Contractors Association on local, state and national levels and has been awarded numerous awards for her service over the years.

She is a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Plantersville Texas and has served on the Alter Society, money counting teams, she served as a Eucharistic Minister and a Sacristan.

Her enjoyment in life was her family, friends and church. She always had a smile on her face and never said a bad word about anyone. She loves our Lord and is devoted to Mary our blessed mother. She leaves us with broken hearts but the knowledge that Heaven is now a much brighter place. She was the most amazing person spreading love and compassion to so many lives, she will be missed by many but not forgotten.

We will cherish our memories of her all the days of our lives.

There will be a viewing and a Rosary at St. Mary Catholic Church in Plantersville on Thursday October 17th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. The funeral Mass will be Friday October 18th at 10:30 AM, internment will follow immediately after the mass. St. Mary Catholic Church is located at 8227 CR 205, Plantersville Texas 77363.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.shmfh.com.