Patricia Vela (Pat, Granny, GG) passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019 in Conroe, Tx, surrounded by her family after a long, hard battle with ovarian cancer. She was born and raised in Danvers, Mass. to Arthur and Emma Rollins on October 5, 1940. She graduated as Valedictorian from Holden High School in 1959. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and adored by all that met her by her beautiful smile and her sense of humor. She had a great passion for gardening and she loved her plants. She dedicated her whole life to her family and loved ones.

Pat worked as a secretary for many years at Hornsby Oil Co in Conroe and later retired from Moffitt Oil Co in Cypress, Tx.

She was preceded in death and finally reunited in heaven with Nick Vela, her husband of 49 years, and sons, Lawrence A. Vela and Jason A. Vela.

Pat is survived by her loving children: Stanley A. Vela, Vivien R. Tsaganis, Patricia J. Monreal and Darrell Fendley, Frank A. Vela and Travis J. Vela and Monica Rendon. She has twelve grandchildren and twenty-three great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews who also survive.

Pat was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her. In honor of her wishes, she will not have a service.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the . www.americancancer.org.