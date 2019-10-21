Not every man who is given life really lives. This cannot be said of Patrick Daniel George who knew the value of life and lived it as a servant to his family, his friends, his church, and his beloved community. Pat's earthly life ended on October 19, 2019, within two weeks of being diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer.

Pat was born in LaVilla, TX to John & Estelle George on Jan. 10, 1936 and was the baby brother to older sister, Ruth George Briggs. Because of his dad's road construction profession, his family moved frequently during his and Ruth's childhoods. Each move presented opportunities for making new friends and experiencing new beginnings. His last school days were spent in Brady, TX where he graduated in 1954. The opportunity to be a student trainer in high school under Coach CD (Chuck) York would pave the way to his future.

It was this opportunity that led him to the University of Texas, where he was a student trainer under Coach Darrell Royal. A longtime friendship was forged with Coach Royal and Mrs. Royal who reserved the seat next to her on out of town trips for "Pat". She loved his humor and his wit!

Graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Science from UT in 1959, Pat was immediately summoned to Conroe, TX by Coach CD York who had taken the head coaching job for the "Fighting Conroe Tigers". Until "Doc" George was hired, CISD had not had a professional Athletic Trainer. In this segment of his life, he made lifelong friends with his students and their families, even to the extent of being consulted on medical matters. His life was enriched by the students he taught in science class and the athletes he took care of on the athletic fields.

On a blind date in 1962 with Marcia Bernice Maness of Rusk, Texas, he decided she was the one he wanted to marry. After a time of courtship, she said "yes" and they made their forever home in Conroe. Their 42-year marriage produced a daughter, Alison Ruth, and a son, John Brannen. Alison is married to Randy Kerbow and they reside in The Woodlands. Together, Alison and John, who resides in Celina, TX, gave him three grandchildren he adored and who filled his life with much joy, Morgan Marie Kerbow (21), Dylan Patrick Kerbow (17), and Ella Alison George (6).

Opportunities to enter other professions came his way. People recognized Pat's outgoing personality, his quick wit, and his intellect and sought him for employment. Therefore, he left his position at CISD to become a banker at Allied Conroe Bank, and then a loan officer at Texas Bank Savings. These experiences provided knowledge and whetted his appetite for entrepreneurial endeavors. In 1987, he bought Gramm's Business Machines which he later sold to Texas Copy. He and Marcia, together, owned several businesses that boosted Conroe's economic growth. He helped Marcia establish Decorator's Depot and started One Office Furniture. In the past years, he has been involved in several successful business partnerships.

During the time of being a small business owner, he served as a member and President of the Conroe Noon Lions Club. He was also President of the Conroe Chamber of Commerce during which time he had the honor of introducing US President Gerald Ford when he visited Conroe in the 1970s. He was an avid supporter of Conroe High School Athletics and served several terms as President of the Conroe Booster Club. Pat was elected to the Conroe City Council for two four- year terms and served as Mayor ProTem during Mayor Carter Moore's term.

Pat loved life and lived every minute to the fullest by volunteering and making other's lives better. He counted it a privilege to be an escort for the Honor Flight Network escorting WW2 Veterans to Washington DC to also being a mentor in the CISD Mentor Program. He was a valued supporter and patron of the Conroe Symphony Orchestra. Most recently, Pat served multiple terms on the Montgomery County Appraisal Review Board as a member and as chairman. He served as a Deacon of First Baptist Church and President, many times, of the Encouragers Life Group who looked forward to having Sunday School parties at his ranch in Madisonville, Texas-----a place he proudly shared with friends and family.

Pat had several "bucket lists" that he was able to mark off----he had seen all of the Federal Presidential Libraries plus the publicly-funded Lincoln Presidential Library, and he had been in all but three US states and visited the Civil War Battlegrounds as well as the WW2 Memorial Museum. He had more life to live when his earthly life ended. His was a meaningful life filled with memories for those who knew him and loved him. Left to mourn his absence are his family, his sister, Ruth, her children, Laura Briggs and John Briggs, Marcia's sisters/brothers and their children, many many friends and longtime friend, confidante and companion, Annette Spikes, and her family.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Conroe, 600 N. Main Street, Conroe, Texas 77301. The graveside service will be at 9:30 AM on Friday, October 25, 2019 in Garden Park Cemetery, 801 Teas RD, Conroe, Texas 77303. The Celebration of Life will be following at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 25, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Conroe, 600 N. Main Street, Conroe, Texas 77301. There will be a reception at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Pat's memory be made to the Conroe Symphony Orchestra, 1500 N. Frazier St, Conroe, Texas 77301, the Encouragers Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church of Conroe, or the American Cancer Society. Those wishing to post tributes and memories to the family may do so at www.eickenhorstfuneral.com