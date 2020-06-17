Patsy Marling

Patsy Joyce Marling quietly closed her eyes on Friday June 12, 2020 and departed this temporary home here on earth to begin her new life in Heaven with her Lord and Savior and many of her departed family and friends. "Honey" "Pat "or "Patty" as most knew her was a devoted Christian, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend. She loved her family and friends with all of her being and if she loved you, you knew it. She was generous with her love and affection and kind words of encouragement. Pat never met a stranger and would make instant friendships with total strangers. Her standard questions were do you want to join me for bible study or do you know my daughter Starla?

She was married to the love of her life Robert E. Marling, "Bobby" for 51 years, together they built a life of love and adventure. All things water, the sea, and the lake were a big part of their life together and the source of adventures. Sailing together and with friends opened the door to many new friendships and many wonderful experiences that most can only dream about. They made memories that will be cherished forever. Not many people get to experience the kind of love and devotion that these two shared. She also loved to work in the yard with her many beautiful plants and enjoyed feeding and watching all the birds and squirrels. She found Joy in so many things, big and small. Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren were some of her biggest Joys; she was their biggest cheerleader never missing an opportunity to spend time with them. The pictures all over her home reflected her love for them. Known as Honey to the grandkids she treasured that name and most all of their friends called her Honey as well and she was tickled to be their Honey too.

Patsy was born to Mary Tom and William Paskel Watts on November 16, 1939 and had one brother William P Watts Jr., all whom precede her. Kathy Davis a step daughter also precedes her in death.

She is survived by her husband Robert E. Marling, daughter and son-in-law Starla and Randy Long, step (son) Robert Marling Jr. and wife Kim, and step -son Jerry Marling. Grandchildren Corey and Lisa Long, Colby Long, Cody and Maria Long, Brandon and Megan Marling, Charles Marling, Brittney and Taylor Dio, Monica Marling, and Ashley Kuehne, Ryan Davis and Matthew Davis.12 Great-Grandchildren and many friends and relatives.

A Celebration of Life will be held June 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Cashner Funeral Home 801 Teas Road, Conroe Texas 77303. Visitation will begin at 1:00. If you can join the family in this celebration it is requested that you wear Beach Casual to celebrate Pats love of the beach and the sea. If you are unable to join in the celebration it is requested that you raise a toast to family and friends and give love to those who are in your life. Be the light in the dark and be passionate in all you do. Take time to smell the roses or plant some! There will not be a day that goes by that we will not think of you, you loved us all with all you had until your very last day. Thank you for being such a wonderful example of love to our family, for always having a listening ear and for always encouraging us to do our best and be just who we are, nobody else. Your ripple in the world is wide spread and everyone that knew you was in some way impacted by your kindness, your beautiful smile or the big way you loved. Live, Laugh and Love, she would have wanted it this way.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.