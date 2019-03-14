Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Ruth McClellan.

Patsy Ruth McClellan of Conroe, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Lida Martinek and her husband, James (Jimmy) Weldon McClellan. Patsy was born on February 15, 1930 in La Grange, Texas. She attended Houston Public Schools, Houston Business College and North Harris County College. Patsy worked many years at Moran Utilities and then for Centerpoint Energy. She also worked for Sam's and Crossmark.

She was a woman of faith and tried to help others. She loved attending Sunday School and Church, fishing, sewing and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Denise Gantt Kistler and husband, Steve; granddaughters, Jennifer McGee and husband Tommy and Tricia Gantt Haliburton; grandsons, Jay Gantt, Sean Kistler and wife Manda; great grandchildren - Ashley and Aubrey Hanson, Cole McGee, Destiny, Blake and Landon Haliburton, and River Kistler; Sister - Doris Boriski

Memorial services will be held at 10:30AM, Monday, March 25, 2019 at Metcalf Funeral Directors.

A private family committal will be held at a later date.