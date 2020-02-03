Paul Robert (Bob) Baugh, 88, passed from this earth into the presence of Jesus Christ on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Bob was born January 26, 1932 in Houston to the late W.H. and Fredika Baugh.

Bob graduated from La Porte High School in 1950. After serving our country four years in the Navy during the Korean War, he attended and graduated from Texas A&M. He worked as a rancher for a few years and eventually began building homes. He trusted Jesus Christ as his Savior in 1978 and has been on many mission trips to help build churches and help in other ways. His trips have been from the Surinam jungle all the way to Shanghai, China. For seven years after retirement Bob volunteered with the Texas Baptist Men's Furniture Ministry while traveling in an RV. He loved to tell people about Jesus Christ. He was a faithful member of Faith Bible Church in the The Woodlands. Bob was an avid golfer since childhood. One time he had the opportunity to play golf at the Augusta National Golf Course. He was a member of Conroe Country Club for many years. Bob enjoyed many deep-sea fishing trips in his boats as well as fishing during many trips to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Jane Shawver Baugh of Conroe for 21 years; his sons: Bill of Sydney, Australia; Bobby and wife Carol of San Antonio, Texas; and stepson: Dr. Philip Snyder and wife Angelina of College Station; grandchildren: Beverly Baugh of Ft. Worth, Barbara and Sam Baugh of Denver, Colorado, Hayden Snyder of Houston, Marcy Snyder of New York, Henry and Sara Jane Snyder of College Station; brother-in-law: Jim Strong; niece: Sheryl Strong; nephew: Paul Strong and wife Debbie; as well as two great nephews: Jacob and Will and great niece: Sophie.

Bob was preceded in death by his first wife: Donna Trester Baugh and sister: Elaine Strong.

Heartfelt thanks to the owners and staff of Genesis II of Montgomery as well as the team from Heart to Heart Hospice for their exceptional loving care and support of Bob.

Visitation will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at McNutt Funeral Home located at 1703 Porter Road, Conroe, Texas 77301.

A memorial service will be at Faith Bible Church located at 5505 Research Forest ( Northside Building ) in The Woodlands, Texas at 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 8, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to Grace School of Theology, 3705 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, Texas 77384.