Paul Edward Graves was born in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 1957. He lived in different parts of the US with his family as they traveled for work. He felt the need to help protect his country and joined the Army right out of High School. He finally made his home in Angleton, Texas where his son David was born. He had a free spirit and loved cars and motorcycles. There was not a place he went that he did not make friends. Paul had a very loving spirit and always wanted to help others anyway he could. He was an excellent handyman and had a knack for building things. Paul finally made a move to the Willis area where all the family got to be together again and spend quality time hanging out and making memories. Paul will always be in our hearts and on our minds as we remember all the times we have shared with him.

Paul is survived by his son, David MacDonald, father James Graves and step-mother Angela Graves, mother Barbara Brand, sisters Libby Graves and Shirley Hughes, and brother Glen Graves and wife Diane Graves, and one beloved buddy Ziggy. He had seven nieces and one nephew as well as three great nieces, and four great nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Willis, Tx.