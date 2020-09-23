Paul "Rooster" Nelson, born February 25, 1939 in Dallas, Texas, passed away on September 17, 2020. He left this world with his children by his side, embraced in their love, to now be surrounded in the next by the love of God and his beloved wife Judy.



Paul is survived by his brother: John and wife Betty, sister: Alice, daughter: Kristine Patrick and husband Scott, sons: Steve, Johnny and wife Julie, Wade and wife Michelle, and nine grandchildren. He graduated from Huntsville High School where he was a member of the state champion varsity football team who made Texas high school football history when they traveled to the Santa Claus Bowl in Anchorage, Alaska in 1955. After high school he attended Sam Houston State University and then went into the National Guard. He met and began dating Judy Gonzales in early 1964 and just a short 6 months later they were married on October 31st and went on to have four beautiful children.



Over the years, he worked as a pipe fitter, a draftsman and eventually started his own very successful commercial real estate business in Conroe, TX. Affectionately known as "Papa" to his family, he never hesitated to let you know how proud he was of each and every one of them. He was hard-working, trustworthy and loyal and loved to tell stories and make people laugh. Throughout his entire life he exhibited determination, resilience, loyalty and faith in everything he did and he made a lasting impression on everyone he met. A private celebration of life will take place at a later date.



