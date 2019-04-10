Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Shaver.

After several days surrounded by family and friends, Paul Dean Shaver, 59, born November 6th, 1959 and passed peacefully Monday, April 8th, 2019. Paul was a loving brother, husband, father and uncle. He loved his family more than anything. Second to that was his love of baseball, hunting and fishing. As a fisherman he was able to enjoy friends, extended family and his two boys throughout his life.

Paul is preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Lee Anderson Shaver and Father Ivan Hamilton Shaver.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Lee Shaver and their two sons, Mason Dean Shaver and Jacob Lee Shaver, all of Conroe, TX, brother, Jimmy Von Shaver and wife, Tommye Shaver of Lake Charles, LA, brother, Kenny Ross Shaver and wife, Jamie Shaver of Conroe, TX, sister, Nelda Ann LeJeune of Lafayette, LA, along with many nieces and nephews; Susannah Shaver, Kala Walling, Cory Shaver, Kimberly Bornstein, Marla Hathaway, Kent Shaver, Lance LeJeune and Kurt Shaver.

Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2:00pm in Cashner Colonial Chapel (801 Teas Rd, Conroe, Texas, 77303). The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away...Blessed be the name of the Lord!

