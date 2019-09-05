Paul O. Sifferman, a truly gentle man, completed his earthly journey on August 30, 2019 and moved on to his next adventure. Paul, the youngest of 11 children, was born to Karl and Carrie Sifferman on January 2, 1931.

Following his graduation from Seattle Prep Paul enlisted in the United States Army. After his tour was complete, Paul went on to college in Seattle where he obtained a Bachelors Degree in Engineering. After graduation from Seattle University Paul began working for Shell Oil Company. Through a career of 45 plus years, Paul worked his way to an executive position which he held until his retirement.

Family was always a source of great pride for Paul and something he worked tirelessly to provide for and protect. He often likened himself as a simple soul, but those who really knew him, knew Paul to be a genuinely gentle soul.

Paul is survived by his true love, and wife, of 65 years, Louise (Quinn) Sifferman, his daughter Dianne Bahe (John), Granddaughters Erin-Anne Brittain and Lynda-Kay McCarty (Andrew), Great Grandson Silas McCarty, and Daughter-in-Law Jude Sifferman. Paul is also survived by Brothers-in-Law Joseph Quinn, and Philip Quinn (Barbara), Sisters-in-Law Cathy Turner (Sherman), Bette Sifferman (Tom), Jackie Quinn (Steve), and Rusty O'Rourke (Stan), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Paul will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be laid to rest with his sons, Mark, Greg, Karl, and Paul, at Holyrood Cemetery in Seattle, Washington at a graveside ceremony on September 12th, 2019 at 11am.