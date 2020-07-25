Pauline Audrey Hailey passed away on July 19, 2020 at the age of 97. She was born in Quay Oklahoma to Sheridan and Maude (Brown) Ragsdale on March 04, 1923. Pauline married Sam K. Hailey Jr. on January 19, 1946. Pauline was deeply devoted to her family and dearly loved by them all. Pauline loved going to church on Sundays and was a committed follower of Jesus Christ. She was a member of The First United Methodist Church for more than 60 years. We will miss her forever but are at peace knowing she is with our Lord and all that were waiting for her in Heaven.

The family would like to thank Pearl Thomas for being a devoted care giver to Pauline who was legally blind for the last 20 years and most of all for being her friend. Also the family would like to thank Heritage Oaks and Devotion Hospice for their wonderful care and kindness.

Pauline is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her son John Phillip Hailey.

Pauline is survived by her son Steve and daughter in law Kim Hailey, granddaughter Holly and husband Jimmy Young, grandson Justin Hailey, great grandchildren Luke and Hailey Young and numerous nieces and nephews.

In remembrance of Pauline donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church Building Fund; 4308 W. Davis Street Conroe, TX 77304. Due to Covid-19 the family will be holding a private celebration of life for Pauline at a later date.