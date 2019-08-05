Peggy Ann Hazel, 80 years old, was born December 6, 1938 in Mount Washington, Ohio and died August 3, 2019 peacefully with her family at her home after losing her battle with cancer.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Buck Hazel. Her parents Larry and Bessie Thomas, two sisters Arlene Busekrus and Betty Reickenbacker, and her brother Ed Leadmon.

She is survived by her son Thomas Hazel and wife Tonya, son Harvey (Scooder) Hazel, and daughter Darlene Hazel and husband Robert. Grandchildren: Kimberly Hardin, Jim Hardin, Shane Hazel, Leo Hazel, Jeffrey Steele II, Lola Dean Hazel, Erik Smith, Jim Hazel, Ryan Morris, Kristen Morris, Jessica Hazel and Clay Rusek. Great Grand Children: Meagan Hardin, Dustin Hardin, Jeffrey Steele III, Carley Morris and Lucas Morris. Numerous nieces, nephews and friends also survive.

Special Thanks to Joyce Bush, Marguerite Morrison and Sandy Lane for helping to care for Peggy.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Cashner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00am in Cashner Colonial Chapel. Burial will follow in Garden Park Cemetery. You are invited to view our webpage and leave written tributes to the family at cashnerconroe.com