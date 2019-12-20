Peggy A. Houlihan (1945 - 2019)
Obituary
Peggy Ann Houlihan of Buda, Texas passed away on November 26, 2019, at the age of 74. She was born to W.S. "Bill" and Peggy Rader on May 24, 1945, in El Paso, Texas.

She was a special education teacher and clinic aide for 25 years. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, travelling, cooking, and beating people at cards.

She was predeceased by her parents and her son Michael Houlihan.

Peggy will be remembered lovingly by her husband Dan (Kelly) Houlihan, daughter Kathryn Louise (Kate) Houlihan, son Patrick Houlihan and wife Stephanie, sister Marion Welch, stepmother Helene Rader and three grandchildren.

Memorial service will be private.

Arrangements by Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos, Texas, 512-353-4311. www.penningtonfuneralhome.com


Published on yourconroenews.com from Dec. 20, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
