Funeral services for Peggy Jean McDaniel, 73, of New Waverly, TX will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm in The Chapel at Conroe Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service beginning at 11:00 am in The Chapel.
Peggy was born on December 22, 1945 in Conroe, Texas and passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019 in Shenandoah, Texas. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother who will be forever missed.
Peggy was preceded in death by her father, Clyde Ward; sister-in-law, Vicki McDaniel and brother-in-law, Stacy McDaniel. She is survived by her loving family: husband, Jeffrey McDaniel; mother, Violet Brooks; Children, Michael Isbell, Drexel Isbell and wife, Lennette, Amber Swearengen and husband, Thomas, Crystal Isbell, Casey Love, Destiny McDaniel and Natalie Sill; brothers, Donald Stowe and Gillis Brooks; father and mother-in-law, Joe and Wanda McDaniel; 19 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; many other dear relatives and friends also survive.