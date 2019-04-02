Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy J. McDaniel.

Funeral services for Peggy Jean McDaniel, 73, of New Waverly, TX will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm in The Chapel at Conroe Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service beginning at 11:00 am in The Chapel.

Peggy was born on December 22, 1945 in Conroe, Texas and passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019 in Shenandoah, Texas. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother who will be forever missed.

Peggy was preceded in death by her father, Clyde Ward; sister-in-law, Vicki McDaniel and brother-in-law, Stacy McDaniel. She is survived by her loving family: husband, Jeffrey McDaniel; mother, Violet Brooks; Children, Michael Isbell, Drexel Isbell and wife, Lennette, Amber Swearengen and husband, Thomas, Crystal Isbell, Casey Love, Destiny McDaniel and Natalie Sill; brothers, Donald Stowe and Gillis Brooks; father and mother-in-law, Joe and Wanda McDaniel; 19 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; many other dear relatives and friends also survive.