A Celebration of Life for Peggy Petty Castleschouldt will be held in The Chapel at the Conroe Funeral Directors located at 1504 N. Thompson St., Conroe, Texas 77301 on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor James Ross officiating. Peggy Jo was born on November 14, 1935 in Chandler, Texas to Elmer Jennings Petty and Lila (May) Petty. She passed on July 22, 2019 in Sugar Land, Texas. Peggy was the fourth of nine children in her family. Peggy was a very loving mother and loyal friend. Nothing was more important than her relationships with family and friends. She was always there to listen and comfort, even if it was knocking on your door at 2:30 in the morning after a long night of dancing with friends. If you knew Peggy, you knew dancing was one of her greatest joys. If you really knew her, you will never forget her. Peggy was a rarity, she was a stay at home mom. She raised four kids during the Pop 50's, the psychedelic 60's and the Rock and Disco 70's. She survived, along with her children on that Magic Carpet Ride. During her later years, Peggy began and ended each day with phone in hand to ensure all was well with her loved ones. Those phone calls will be sorely missed. She is preceded in death by her Parents, sisters, Wanda June Petty, Norita Dosier, and Paulette Jones, and brothers, Charles and Tony Petty. Surviving siblings include sister, Marlene Carr and brothers, Darrell and Phillip Petty. She is also survived by the Husband of her youth, Wayburn Castleschouldt, and their children, Coletta Castleschouldt and husband, Laurent Astolfi, Mark and Teresa Castleschouldt, Dee Dee and Mike Canada, and Todd Castleschouldt. Peggy was blessed with nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren whom she adored. She believed that she lived a very full and adventurous life...and she did. Peggy had a special relationship with "the man upstairs" and with friends, Ruth Carrington and Robin Miller. In lieu of flowers please donate to the .